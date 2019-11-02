Loopring [NEO] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $911.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.82 million and $911.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00217430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01433109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

