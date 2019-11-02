Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DEx.top, Hotbit and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00218275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.01396182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00117857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,405,935 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tidex, Allbit, GOPAX, DragonEX, IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Kucoin, DDEX, Hotbit, Binance, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

