Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,305,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,290 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

