Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 63.87 ($0.83).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE bought 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 93,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £49,782.90 ($65,050.18).

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 57.31 ($0.75). 95,425,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

