Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. 5,320,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,290. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -733.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

