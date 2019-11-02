Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 3.7%

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), approximately 70,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

