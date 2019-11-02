Lisa Bright Sells 595 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 534.42%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

