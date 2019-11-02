Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 287,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,112. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

