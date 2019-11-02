Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 453 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.3% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,402,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,053,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

