Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 2.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Total by 0.7% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Total by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Total by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

TOT stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

