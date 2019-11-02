Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. 8,623,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,568. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

