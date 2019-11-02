Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $124,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 137.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

BMO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 271,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,580. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $79.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

