Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after acquiring an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,840,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $446.00 target price (down previously from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.54.

NFLX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.81. 5,593,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

