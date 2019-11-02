Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 766 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,006. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 187.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

