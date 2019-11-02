Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 482,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIND. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $239,304.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,243,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 239,221 shares of company stock worth $4,381,568 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

