Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 482,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,311,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568 in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

