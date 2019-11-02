Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Down 8.4% Following Weak Earnings

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $55.05 and last traded at $56.48, approximately 4,825,495 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,552,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Lincoln National by 42.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 29.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National by 37.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 490,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

