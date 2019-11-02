Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) VP Sells $557,127.00 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $19,222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 542,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

