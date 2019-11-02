Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.32

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00024879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00629124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

