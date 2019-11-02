Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $8.11 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $173.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 231,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 84.6% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 84.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 174,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

