LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, LIFE has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a market capitalization of $542,655.00 and $1,768.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01413181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.