Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) target price (up previously from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 387.55 ($5.06).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON CRST traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 380 ($4.97). The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.15.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.