Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.