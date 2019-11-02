Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 812.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 391,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,866. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

