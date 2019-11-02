Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

MUB traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 667,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,825. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

