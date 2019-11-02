Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 433,452 shares worth $49,912,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

