Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average of $266.33. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.33.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

