Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 330,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 96,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,730. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 314.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

