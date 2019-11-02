Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Lennar posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

In other news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.5% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 242,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 149,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.