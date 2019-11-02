Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 935,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Leidos by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

