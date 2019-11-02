Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apache by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Apache by 196.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apache by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Apache during the second quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Apache by 231.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 698,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.86. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.