Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 1,409 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,955 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of COP traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,413,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,822. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

