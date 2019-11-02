LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at ValuEngine

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LCII. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $543,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,542 shares of company stock valued at $906,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LCI Industries by 264.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 96,017 shares during the last quarter.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

