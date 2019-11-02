Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSCC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,069. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $439,914.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,701 shares of company stock worth $1,035,888. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $200,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 50.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,183,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 394,405 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

