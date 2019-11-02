Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-$0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 949,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $91,707.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,985.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $541,660.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,119.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,510 shares of company stock worth $1,839,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

