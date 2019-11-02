Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Sells $5,215,907.79 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $278.26 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.50. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

