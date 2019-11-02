Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LKFN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $473,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,066.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,314 shares of company stock valued at $664,749 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. CWM LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

