L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris updated its FY20 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $615,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

