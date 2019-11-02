L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris updated its FY20 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.41. 2,306,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.95. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

