L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 21,580,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in L Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 778,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in L Brands by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,541,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

