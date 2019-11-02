KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.19

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 7412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

KHNGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

