Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $24.99. 5,916,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $885,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,064,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,258 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

