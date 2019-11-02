Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,460,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after purchasing an additional 990,959 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,221. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

