Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 3,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 3M by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

