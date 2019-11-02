Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.86. 1,607,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,583. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

