Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. 979,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,538. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21.

