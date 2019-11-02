Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $997,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after buying an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after buying an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after buying an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. 1,110,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,452. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

