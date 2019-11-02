Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.