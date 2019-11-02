Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

NLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,036,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.