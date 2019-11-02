Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 843 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,321 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $41,206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,211,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 737,925 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $12,090,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. GMP Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,566. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

